Jeanette Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Jeanette Wilson, 82, of Youngstown entered eternal rest on Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Ms. Wilson was born September 15, 1938 in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of John, Sr. and Clara Clark Hairston.

Ms. Wilson had been employed by Delphi Packard Electric for 32 years, retiring in 2001.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, where she served on the Hospitality Committee and was a member of the choir.

She was a very outgoing person who loved travelling, shopping, cooking and walking in the park. She enjoyed having family gatherings on holidays and she also loved roller skating.

Ms. Wilson leaves to mourn her passing but celebrate her eternal peace, her children, Christopher, Terrie, Ingrid and Jeffrey Wilson, all of Youngstown; a brother, John Hairston, Jr.; four sisters, Carolyn (Charles) Cooper, Debra Ann Beasley, Julia Rose John and Linda Turnage; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Hairston; a sister, Mary Richburg and two grandchildren, Jamal Wilson and Quinn Wilson.

A walk through will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Private funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at the church.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please to wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, guests are asked to please not linger after visitation.

