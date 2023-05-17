YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette Ruffin, 73, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Mercy Health in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born June 15, 1949, in Georgiana, Alabama, the daughter of the late Willie Lee Littles and Katie Lou Bell Littles. She was raised in Georgiana, Alabama.

As a young girl she loved attending Friendship Baptist Church.

Jeanette was married to Charles Ruffin, Sr. in 1968.

In her 20 she and her son, Charles, four years old at the time, moved to Youngstown, Ohio where she then proceeded to start her career at Lordstown General Motors where she later retired.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her family and especially loved listening to gospel music.

Fond memories of Jeanette’s life will live on through her son, Charles (Naeemah), whom she loved dearly and was affectionately known as “Baby Charles”. Also, she loved dearly and helped raise her nephews, Mark and Mike and nieces, Reacie, Deborah and Renae, who all loved her and will miss her dearly.

Jeanette was one of ten siblings and eight preceded her in transition, Robert Montgomery, Willie Earl Littles, Bettye Ann Littles, Ivory Lee Henry, Donald Littles, Jimmy Littles and Ralph Littles.

Jeanette is survived by her son, Charles (Naeemah) Ruffin; granddaughter, Cartier Reed and great-grandson, Jaiden Reed; brother, Charles Littles; sisters-in-law, Pauline, Barbara and Barbara Faye; nieces, Fannie, Deborah, Reacie, Renae, Maudessia, Sharon, Kathy, Vivian, Angie, Alisa, Tainia, Esther, Veronica, Michelle and Diane; nephews, Mark, Mike, Danny, Curtis, Timothy, Rodney, Carnell, Robert, Jr., Frederick, Kelvin, Willie, Jr. and Charles, Jr. and a host of other nieces and nephews too numerous to name.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the Friendship Baptist Church, E. Railroad Avenue, Georgiana, AL 36033. The Georgiana Memorial Funeral Home will handle services in Alabama.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity was entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

