YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jeane Carol Colyar, 55, entered into eternal rest, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

She was born April 2, 1968, in Youngstown.

Jeane was loved and raised by her wonderful parents, Lonnie Arnold, Sr. and Leotha Ash Arnold.

She was educated in the Catholic parochial school system, graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School class of 1986.

Jeane pursued her calling by completing her nursing degree at St. Elizabeth Nursing School, graduating in 1990. Over the course of her career, she touched countless lives and made a profound impact on her patients and colleagues.

As a registered nurse, Jeane was known for her unwavering dedication to her patients. She was always willing to go above and beyond to provide compassionate care, even in the face of difficult circumstances. She had a natural ability to comfort those who were sick and her kind and gentle demeanor put even the most anxious patients at ease. Throughout her 28 years at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, she worked in various departments and in management her last several years. She was highly respected by her colleagues and was known for her exceptional clinical skills.

Outside of work, Jeane attended Christ Centered Church and loved listening to music, being an incredible makeup artist and interior designer. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy, her husband of 30 years, James L. Colyar, Jr.; her loving daughters, Jade Alysse Colyar and Yadira L. Colyar; four grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda (James) Maske of Charlotte, North Carolina and Carolyn Arnold of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Lonnie Arnold, Jr., of New York; one special-nephew, Alex Arnold of California and a host of loving family and amazingly special friends.

Jeane was happy to recently meet her birth mother and her two sisters and a brother.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lonnie Arnold, Sr. and Leotha Ash Arnold.

Services of love and dignity were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeane Carol Colyar, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.