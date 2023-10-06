YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JayRoy Anderson, Jr. 72, of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023 surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was born September 8, 1951 in Youngstown the son of JayRoy, Sr., and Eva Elizabeth Henry Anderson.

JayRoy grew up in Youngstown, Ohio; a city he loved and never left. He retired from Valley Foods after 20 years and he enjoyed working on cars and listening to and playing music. JayRoy will be dearly missed and always remembered.

He is survived by his longtime companion; Diane Kibble; his brothers; Sam “Frenchial” (Lee Rona) Anderson and Cory (Misty) Anderson; his sons; JayRoy (LaToya) Hicks, Phillip Anderson, Jaroyce Anderson, Lorice (Catrina) Moore and Deljuan (Lakisha) Williams; his daughters; Kristy (John) Gore); two stepchildren; Tanya and Terrance Kibble and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; JayRoy Sr. and Eva Elizabeth Henry Anderson; his wife Polly A. Anderson; his son Anton Flint; his sisters; Rosalie Anderson, Carole Dubois and Nancy Washington; his brothers; Oliver Anderson and David Farrell, Sr. and his loving niece Sophia Walker. JayRoy has requested a Celebration of Life to be held in his honor as opposed to a traditional funeral service. We request all of JayRoy’s loved ones to join us in celebrating his beautiful life.

Celebration service will be held at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Friday October 6, 2023 with visitation 2:00-2:30 p.m.; with Celebration Service starting at 2:30 p.m. Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.