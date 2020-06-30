Jason A. Smith-Greene, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jason A. Greene-Smith, 22, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Jason was born February 18, 1998 in Youngstown, a son of Jason A. Smith, Sr. and Tiffany Greene.

A graduate of Mahoning Valley Opportunity Center, Jason had worked as a warehouse worker at FedEx Ground.

He attended Christ Community Church in Campbell Ohio.

He enjoyed listening to rap music, writing his poetry and was a collector of various stones. He loved to play basketball.

He loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his little sisters.

Jason was always known for his smile and willing to help anyone that called on him. He was a generous individual who loved his family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his two sisters, Ja’Layah Jones and Ja’nae Jones both of Columbus; his grandparents, Robert “Bobcat” Greene and Betty E. Johnson both of Youngstown; his uncle, Mark Anthony Greene; his own adopted grandma, whom he loved dearly, Dorothy Morris and close friend for years, Mo’Nasia Washington; godparents, Barbara Ann Davis, Bryant Douglas, Tamicka Lynn Spivey; aunts, Keisha Berry-Davis, Debbie Jones, Tracy Spence all of Youngstown.

Jason was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his father, Jason Smith; his mother, Tiffany Greene; grandparents, Paulette and Lonnie Smith and Wilbert “Sonny” Johnson; great-grandparents, Pauline and Thomas Hopson; one uncle, Robert Greene, Jr, of Youngstown, Ohio

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing and follow the rules set in place for all safety.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

