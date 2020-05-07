Jarryl Lynne Stokes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jarryl Lynne Stokes, 40, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. after an extended illness.

Jarryl was born April 26, 1980 in Youngstown, a daughter of Calvin L. and Ruby J. Alexander Jones.

She was a 1998 graduate of Chaney High School and studied Medical Coding online.

She had been employed with Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri and upon returning to the Youngstown area, became employed with New Leaf Residential.

Jarryl was water baptized and filled with the Holy Ghost January 17, 1988 at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

She was also a beneficiary of The Kidney Foundation.

She enjoyed shopping, reading, puzzles, and storytelling. A sweet, sensitive person, she loved her family and others in the healthcare field. Even while she was ill, she would let them know how much she appreciated them.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her parents; siblings, Shannon Jones of Cleveland, Cortney Jones Callihan of Youngstown and Alexander C. (Victoria) Jones of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her precious niece, Corinne Jones of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandmother, Mary Triplett Brown; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shiann Layle Washington and grandparents, Rudell and Julia Alexander, Calvin R. Jones and Joseph Brown, Jr.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the people that provided care to our daughter: Youngstown-Warren Home Dialysis, Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, as well as the kind people at the Wound Care/Hyperbaric Center at Mercy Health.

The family at this time will hold private services due to the current pandemic.

A memorial service celebrating Jarryl’s life and legacy will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

