Janis Lorraine Dodson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Janis Lorraine Dodson, 70, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Dodson was born August 16, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Morgan and Ireatha Henderson.

She was a 1968 graduate of East High School.

A devoted homemaker, Janis also worked as a cafeteria and teachers aide with the Youngstown City Schools.

She was a member of Phillips Chapel CME Church, its Stewardess Board and Treasurer.

Her passion was taking care of others, especially children.

She leaves to mourn her passing, three loving children, Orlanda Dodson, Quiana Dodson and JeLonn Dodson, all of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren, Shawntel Dodson, Willie Carter, Jr., SheRay Carter, DaRel Dodson, Katrina Perkins, RoMonn Perkins, James Williams, Jalen Dodson, Taynicesha Morgan, Yamina Dodson, Kimoni Dodson, Sahara Dodson and Bria Thrasher; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Puella Jordan of Columbus and a host of family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her father, James; her mother, Ireatha Jordan; a son, Juan Dodson and a sister, Eyvonne Perry.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel C.M.E. Church. Private services will follow for family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

