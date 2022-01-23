YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Lee Hicks, 58, of Youngstown was called home to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 13, 2022.

Janice was born on March 9, 1963, in Syracuse, New York. Her parents were Willie C. and Vina Williams-Shavers.

She was a member of People Chapel. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior on February 14, 1999, Thank you, Jesus!

She graduated from South High school in 1981.

She loved family gatherings, crocheting, and baking. She also enjoyed her peace and quiet time.

She leaves her husband, Fred W. Hicks, who spent some good times together. She called him “Punkin” and he called her his “Hot Chocolate.” They married on September 24, 1995; her daughters, Bianca and Shana Starks, Rosiland Wright, TaKnia (Ronell) Washington-Williams and Takia Shorter; her sons and their wives whom she loved as her own daughters, Chase (Toya) Hicks and Frederick “Sugar Bear” (Tasha) Hicks; grandchildren, Kayon “Tiny” Hicks, Anthony, Iyana, Maleya, Elyzha, Orya, Trinadi, Kennadi, Ronell Benjamin, Ronell, Jr., Raylin, Riley and Royce; her only great-grandchild, Kayon Hicks, Jr.; siblings, Vernus “Lulu” Warren, Sherry “Peggy” Shavers, Maretta (Ronnie) Wilson and aunt, Dorothy Hopkins. Also leaving behind her bonus boys, Coya Gillins, Stephen “Bo” Brown, Jewan “Jody” Carter, William “Monster” Stewart, whom she loved. She also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; baby sister, Vonceil “Sandy” Shavers; brother, John E Warren; grandparents, Rose Nesbitt, Louis D “LD” Shavers-Maude and Emery Williams; uncles, John B Williams and Jack Brown; aunts, Lottie Lundy, Excell Rogers, Effie Wallace and grandsons, RJ Williams and Baby Williams.

These are her words as read, “ I am resting until Jesus cracks that sky. The Bible lets me know that dead in Christ will raise first. GOD BE WITH YOU!!!”

Celebration services will be held at People Chapel, 2145 Hillman Street, Youngstown on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Officiating services will be her sister, Maretta Wilson, who knew her best.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

