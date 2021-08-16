Janet D. Salter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Janet D. Salter, 74 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Salter was born February 2, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Wesley and Opal Patterson Salter.

Janet was a 1966 graduate of East High School.

She had been employed with Packard Electric, retiring after many years of service.

Among many pastimes, Janet was very fashionable, loving to shop, dance, travel and especially being with her family.

Janet is survived by her niece, Robin Coney Jolly of West Palm Beach, Florida; three nephews, Timothy D. (Martina) Brown and Terrance Brown, both of Columbus and Christopher Brown of Youngstown and a host of great-nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jacquelyn Brown and longtime companion, Herbert Womack.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet D. Salter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.