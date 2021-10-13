Jamilah Annette Sailee, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jamilah Annette Sailee, 41, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Sailee was born December 27, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio; a daughter of Charles and Karen McCain-Carwell Perkins.

She was a 1997 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 2017 graduating Cum laude in Criminal Justice and her Masters of Arts Degree in Intelligence and Global Security from Point Park University graduating April 2018.

She was employed with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) as an analyst in Washington, DC.

She was a former member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church.

Jamilah enjoyed playing chess, jogging, exercising, cooking, shopping and traveling.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her parents of Youngstown; her husband, Jeremy Sailee, whom she married February 18, 2005; her dad, Clarence Ross of California who helped to raise her; a stepson, Ryan Sailee of Tennessee; a sister, Akilah (Albert) Gamble of Accokeek, Maryland; a brother, Charles Perkins, Jr. of Cornersburg; a niece, Bella; four nephews, Charles, Cam’ron, Jamar and Cordae; grandparents, Gladys Carwell and Bernice Perkins; in addition to many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Jean Ross, James Carwell and King Alfred McCain and great grandparents, James and Lucille McKinney.

Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.