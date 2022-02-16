YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jamie Scott Harris, 63, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Harris was born March 31, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Arthur and Doris Elaine Pennington Harris.

He was a 1976 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had been employed at General Motors Lordstown, Borden’s Dairy, St. Elizabeth Hospital and last working at the Logistics Corp.

He was a member of Bethel C.O.G.I.C. Jamie was a member of the Mighty Generation Band as a drummer, enjoyed music, western movies, grilling and was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan.

He leave to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life, his beloved wife, the former Rose Mary Bell; a son, Andre S. Terrell of Columbus; stepdaughter, Keema Douglas of Austintown; five grandchildren; a great- granddaughter and a host of loving family and friends.

Jamie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Harris; grandparents, Thomas and Elizabeth Pennington, and George and Minnie Harris.

Private memorial services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. for family only. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks. A live stream can be seen at for those who wish to join in the celebration of Jamie’s life at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bethel-Church-of-God-In-Christ/113515995349955

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.