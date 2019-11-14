Jamie F. Diemert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Jamie F. Diemert, 40, of Youngstown, who passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 while sleeping peacefully in her home.

Mrs. Diemert was born May 5, 1979 in Painesville, Ohio, a daughter of Robert James and Mary Woodruff Diemert.

She was a 1997 graduate of Thomas W. Harvey High School, where she was active in cheerleading and flag line and received her BA of Science in Education and MA of Science Degree from Youngstown University.

She was a football mom at Chaney High School where her son was a member of the team and formerly with Cardinal Mooney with her older children. On weekends and in her spare time, Jamie would DJ at different venues. Jamie persevered through many challenges and work schedules to receive her education.

Jamie had worked with Horizon Science Academy for three years, Stambaugh Charter Academy for two years and presently was employed with East High School.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Mary Diemert of Painesville, Ohio; her husband, Robert, whom she married in 1997; six sons, Robert Jones of Columbus, Tyrell Rodgers, J. R. Tellington, Christian Jones and Kasey Jones all of Youngstown and Jordan Jones of Lexington, Kentucky; brothers, John (Rebecca) Sams of Painesville, Marlo (Amanda) Sams of Geneva, Tanischia Sams of Elyria and Casey (Crystal) Diemert of Cleveland; sisters-in-law, Jessica Jones and Michalyn Jones both of Youngstown and Megan Jones of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandmothers, Nancy Callahan of Painesville and Doris Diemert of Mentor; her mother-in-law, Angela Pickett of Youngstown and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family, students and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, John Sams, Sr.; grandfathers, Ronald Woodruff and Donald Diemert; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Pamela Jones.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 16 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

