James Wesley Brown, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Wesley Brown, 90, of Campbell, departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was a patient at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Mr. Brown was born June 4,1929 in Westfield, Alabama, a son of John Brown and Mary Ash Brown.

He had been employed with Valley Mould for 30 years and was a U.S. Army veteran.

James was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed baseball and boxing.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his sons, Elder Eric(Bess)Hayden, Jerome Brown, Keith Brown, Tramain(Toni)Brown; daughters, Corliss Brown, Marcia Terrell, Ronci(Albert)Eke, Galen Brown, Karen (Donald) Jones. 30 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews including niece,Thais (Arnold) Davidson and nephews, Marco “Deanie” Hammond and Johnny Hammond; as well as other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; companion, Juanita Vaughn; children, Jewell V. Craft, Alison C. Brown, Lyndon J. Brown and Rodney N. Brown; siblings, John Brown Jr., Anthony Brown, Bernice Woodgett and Mary Lee Hammond.

Due to the pandemic, there will be private services for the family at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Wesley Brown, please visit our floral store.