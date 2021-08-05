James Walker, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Walker, Jr., 97, of Las Vegas, Nevada transitioned from this earthly labor on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home with his family at his side.

Mr. Walker was born July 5, 1924 in Youngstown, a son of James Sr. and Lillie Belle Lockett Walker.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1943 during World War II, attained the rank of corporal, and was honorably discharged in 1946 receiving the Victory Medal for his service.

He attended New Castle School of Trades and had worked with LTV Republic Steel for 40 years, retiring in the early 1980’s.

James was a former member and trustee of the Gospel Temple Baptist Church. He was also a member of Donald Lockett VFW Post 6488, the Haseltine Old Timers, NAACP and Southern Poverty Law Association.

James enjoyed automobiles and built his own home in Youngstown.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his beloved wife, the former Ruth Johnson, whom he married December 1, 1947; three children, Frederick (Charmaine) Walker of Boardman, Darryl (Marcia) Walker and Karen Harvey both of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren, including Terence Walker whom he helped to rear, Yelena (William) Suber, Frederick (Roxie) Walker, Mina Harvey and Christopher (Katrina) Walker; twelve great grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helena Williams and great-great-granddaughter, Aniya Williams.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

