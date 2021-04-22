James Russell Callaway, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Russell Callaway, 70, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Hubbard, departed this life Sunday, April 4, 2021 in San Antonio.

​Mr. Callaway was born March 11, 1951 in New York, New York, a son of Douglas and Annie Williams Callaway.

He was a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He gave his life to Christ and was a member of Yeshua House Church in San Antonio, Texas.

He was retired professional chauffeur from Best Limousine Service in California and an independent driver in Texas.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

​He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his mother, Annie Harris of Hubbard; four sisters, Carolyn (Major) King of Columbus, Georgia, Marilyn Callaway of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Diane Fareed and Gwendolyn (Curtis) Russell, both of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

​He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Callaway; stepfather, Hoover Harris; his sister, Janice Callaway; grandparents, Eddie and Annie Mae Williams, Henry and India Callaway and stepgrandmother, Pearline Pinkard.

​A walk through will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow.​

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Russell Callaway, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.