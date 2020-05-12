James Ovilious “J.O.” Dobbs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Ovilious Dobbs, 72, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, May 4, 2020.

J.O. was born on January 31, 1948 to Fannie Mae West-Dobbs and Ovilious Dobbs.

He was a 1967 graduate of North High School.

He married Marva McElroy on January 17, 1970 and they shared 50 years of wedded bliss.

J.O. was a phenomenal basketball player, exceled in flag football, track and field and was a SUPER fan of all sports. He also coached various basketball and flag football teams in the city.

One of his many talents was music. He performed with several musical groups including Odds Against Tomorrow, Jacob Love and the Lovers, Funkyville Rhythm Band, Traffic Jam, Adrenaline, Baby Brother and most recently Matrix.

He loved spending time with his family, playing his keyboard/harmonica, singing, sitting on the porch and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dobbs worked at U.S. Steel, Juvenile Justice Center, Children’s Services, Meridian Services and was last employed at InfoCision.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife; children, Jacintha Anderson, Monica Dobbs-Faulkner and Jameka Dobbs, of all of Youngstown, Nichelle Triggs-Robinson of Fayetteville, Georgia, Rikki Reed of Niles and Andre Wright, Sr. of Lawrenceville, Georgia, who he affectionately called his son; brother, Clifford Dobbs; eight grandchildren including Monique Faulkner whom he helped rear; several great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Monique Richards; brother LaMar Dobbs; sister Gloria Dobbs and grandson Billy Ray Mays, Jr.

Visitation will be Wednesay, May 13, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 14 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Please be sure to wear your mask and observe the social distancing order.

There will be private funeral services for the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.