YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Milton Adams, Jr., 73 of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

Mr. Adams, lovingly known as “Main”, was born January 31, 1949 in Selma, Alabama, a son of James M., Sr. and Eliza Jane Davis Adams.

He was a 1967 graduate of East High School and attended Ohio State University.

He had been employed as a union representative with ASCME.

He enjoyed reading, loved jazz music and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers Football fan.

Main was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his beloved wife, the former Patricia Posey of Columbus; his daughter, Jamie Lynn Adams and granddaughter, Abiola Popoola, both of Laurel, Maryland; stepchildren, Maurice (Tena) Bennett, Benjamin Bennett, Deantea Bennett, Malika (Kenyawn) Jefferson and Deandre Franklin, all of Columbus; several stepgrandchildren; “other” mother, Roginger Adams of Cleveland; two sisters, Deloris L. Thompson of Youngstown and Gerri (Robert) Simmons of Washington, D.C.; “other” sister, Bonnie Adams Jones of Bedford Heights; three nephews, Jacque (Sandra) Thompson of Maylene, Alabama, Arthur (Trina) Thompson of Youngstown and Michael (Jackie) Thompson of Reynoldsburg; a niece, Brigette Thompson of Laurel, Maryland and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Ministry of comfort, dignity and love entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Milton “Main” Adams, Jr., please visit our floral store.