James Martin Carter, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Martin Carter, Sr., was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Carter was born January 15, 1926 in Leetonia, a son of Churchill and Ethel Hines Carter. He was a graduate of Leetonia High School and attended Kent State University.

He had been employed as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 1986.

He was a member of Sovereign Grace Chapel, its Praise Team and Choir. He was also a member of the Postal Union. James enjoyed singing, having sang with St. Columba’s Men’s Choir and the former Sheet & Tube Men’s Choir and was an avid bowler.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 49 years, the former JoAnn Bush, whom he married April 8, 1972; six children, Mark Carter and Robert (Kathy) Adams both of Youngstown, Sherry Adams Smith of Atlanta, Georgia, Taryn Adams (Carl) Jenkins and Adam Carter both of Baltimore, Maryland and James (Melissa) Carter, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 16, grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

His daughter, Valerie Carter, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Churchill Carter, Jr. Clarence Carter, Ethel Bell Carter-West and George Carter.

Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sovereign Grace Chapel, 1933 Canfield Rd. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

