YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James “Jr. Bye” Clark, 67, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born October 23, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of James “June Boy” Casey and Betty Mae Clark. James was reared by his grandparents, Herman, Sr. and Mary Lee Wyche Clark.

He was a graduate of North High School in Youngstown, and as a child, attended Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church.

James was an avid fisherman and a professional at pool and ping pong; he also enjoyed bike riding, baseball and basketball.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his daughter, Keyonia L. Clark, Aunt, Beatrice Clark Paige, Uncle, Gerald (Mary Alice) Clark all of Youngstown; Aunt, Geraldine Clarke (Livingstone) of Dover, Delaware and a host of loved ones, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his first and second wives Edna Ingram and Paulette Jones; Aunts: Evelyn Clark, Betty Jane Jones (his mother’s twin), Virginia Mae Grissett, Mary E. Monroe and Ernestine D. Backus; Uncles: Herman Clark, Jr. and Wallace T. Paige, Jr. all of Youngstown.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44506. Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jr. Bye” Clark, please visit our floral store.