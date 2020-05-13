James Harvey, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Harvey, Jr. died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

James Harvey, Jr. was born to Charlotte and James Harvey Sr. in June of 1950 in Youngstown Ohio.

He graduated from North High School and worked in Youngstown’s steel mills for more than 50 years. James attended Youngstown State University, where he gained both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

He was very politically active, often canvasing his neighborhood during election cycles to ensure that his neighbors had the means and access to vote. James was a loving son, trustworthy friend, devoted father, and dedicated brother. He was an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. serving his community and brotherhood for more than 50 years.

James Harvey passed away in April of 2020, joining his parents Charlotte and James Harvey Sr and brother Cornelius Harvey.

He is survived by his children, Lateefah (Dellshone) Wilson, Alana Harvey, and Jahi M. (Rashonda) Harvey; sisters Martha Harvey, Dorothy (Alfred) Davis and Bonita Brown and grandchildren, Nasir, Nailah and Yousef Wilson and Tristan and Taran Harvey.

Private services will be held on May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend online via Zoom, Meeting ID: 853 3377 3451.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

