James H. Chatman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James H. Chatman, 90, of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Chatman was born May 19, 1930 in Williamston, South Carolina a son of Robert and Ella B. Sizer Chatman.

James was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He had been employed with Republic Steel and retired from General Motors Lordstown in 1993 after 35 years of service.

He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and yard work and spending time with his family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, three children, Kevin Chatman of Youngstown, Darlene (DeWayne) Givens of Lithonia, Georgia and Courtenay (Terry) Chatman of Blacklick; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Grace (Monroe) Lardell of Akron and Frances Yarn of Saginaw, Michigan and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ernest, Robert, Jr. and Johnnie Chatman and four sisters, Lucille Williams, Lois Turner, Agnes Donnie and Mattie Williams.

Viewing will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services for the family will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James H. Chatman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.