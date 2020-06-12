James Edward Webb, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – You have left us too soon and it is so hard to understand why, but we know that He only takes his best. We find comfort in knowing that you have found eternal happiness and a peace beyond all understanding with your Father in heaven.

Beloved husband, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and confidant, James Edward Webb, 69, passed peacefully from this world to be with his Heavenly Father and Lord Savior Jesus Christ on June 2, 2020, with his wife of 24 years at his side. He fought the courageous fight but God called him home.

He was born on June 19, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama, the 5th of 6 children. At an early age, his family moved to Youngstown, Ohio where he later attended and graduated from East High School.

He left Youngstown, Ohio shortly after graduating and joined the United States Air Force.

He was affectionately known as Uncle, Uncle James, Brother James, by his family and friends and his love for helping others and his family was undeniable. He gave his life to Christ after serving in the United States Air Force and returning to Youngstown, Ohio. While in Youngstown, he mentored many young people and served in several ministries. He moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined Bethany Baptist Church, where he served in several capacities as a Deacon and in the Golden Age Ministry, Cancer Support Ministry, Too Sweet Diabetes Ministry, the Nurses Auxiliary Unit, Guest Relations, Sick/Shut in/Bereavement and as a Sunday school teacher. James loved the Lord and he loved serving. He was a true Steeler’s fan, win or lose.

He was a dedicated professional on his job at Norfolk Naval Safety Center, where he worked for 32 years, retiring in 2017. At Naval Station Norfolk he made many lifelong friends and was held in high regard by those who knew him both personally and professionally.

He is predeceased by his mother, Clisterine Webb and brother, Donald Franklin Webb, and sister, Roxanne (who transitioned as an infant).

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Valerie Webb; sisters, Eileen Johnson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jacqueline Webb of Youngstown, Ohio and Sandra Webb of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; nephews, Sean Johnson of Atlanta, Kenneth Johnson of Maryland, Demetrius Webb of Arizona, Ellis Howard of Columbus, Ohio and Stephen Price Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; nieces, Ayana Mayers of Georgia, Elise Howard of Columbus, Ohio, Stevanie Price of Youngstown, Ohio, and Serena Price also of Youngstown, Ohio; great nephews, LaRen Johnson, Kalib Johnson and Christian Mayers; foster daughters, Doreen Pritchard and June Dawson, Father and mother-in-law, Ellis and Annie Green; brother-in-law, Willie Johnson of Virginia Beach and Stephen Price of Youngstown, Ohio; sister-in-laws, Debra Howard and Gail Price; special nieces, nephews, and cousins, Aaron and Zalika Harris of Maryland, Dawn Mathis of Tennessee, Takyla and Tiara Mathis of Tennessee; and a host of friends and relatives. Words cannot describe how much he was loved and respected. We are so blessed and thankful that he was in our lives.

A viewing will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., 1951 McGuffey Road,Youngstown, OH 44505. DirectionsText DetailsEmail Details

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.