YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James C. Robinson, 45, of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Robinson was born May 23, 1976 in Youngstown, a son of Lester Lee and Faith Ann Williams Robinson.

He was a 1995 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and had received his CDL license. He was a material hauler (tow motor operator) for General Motors Corporation for 22 years.

He was an all around handyman who loved grilling and was called “the grill master”. He also enjoyed cooking, fixing cars and spending time with his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved wife, the former Detrik Parker; children, Jamie Robinson and Jamison Robinson both of Columbus, James Jr. and Jalen Robinson both of Youngstown; bonus children, Soroya, Roy and Royona Edmondson, Alize and Andrea Fitzgerald, Armani Hayes, Ariaha Hyshaw; grandchildren, Zayden, Za’Karil and D’Lontae J. Robinson all of Youngstown and DeWayne Darrington Jr. of Columbus; siblings, JoAnn Boyd of Dallas, Texas, Johnathan Robinson of Huntsville, Alabama, Kimberly, Lisa, Lester Jr., Leslie and Marla Robinson all of Youngstown; grandmother, Garnetta Williams of Youngstown; best friends, Troy Wallace, Jeff Leggett, Michael Finocchi, Theo Williams, Emmett Warren, Benjamin Parker; and a host of nieces, including Jessica Hudson and Shana Robinson, nephews, other family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leslie and Robin Robinson; grandparents, Jimmy Williams, Roda Robinson and Crosby Robinson; and his aunt, Katherine Williams.

A walk through will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow for the family at 12 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.