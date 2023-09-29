LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James B. Thomas, Jr., 97, of Liberty Township, transitioned from this life to eternal peace on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Thomas was born January 16, 1926 in Youngstown, a son of Rev. James B. and Addie Hunter Thomas.

He was a U. S. Army veteran. He separated from the United States Army in 1946 with an Honorable discharge. While in the military he received the following medals: Good Conduct, Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal with a bronze star, World War II Victory Medal, Honorable service Lapel Button WWII, and Marksman Badge with Rifle bar.

Mr. Thomas got his first job at the Chrysler Dealership on Wick Avenue, before working for 35 years with Dominion East Ohio Gas (now known as Dominion Energy). He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and on the Building Committee. He enjoyed watching TV shows – 60 minutes, MSNBC, CNN, CSpan, Stock Market, Sports, Gospel Church, action movies, traveling and game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life and legacy, his daughter, Rev. Janette Thomas of Liberty Township; his son, James (Cheryl) Thomas III of Cleveland; a sister, Gladys Pippens; son-in-law, William Norris both of Cleveland; six grandchildren, William, Douglas, Brian, Jenifer, James and Jillian; one great-granddaughter, Sarah and a host of family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, the former Elizabeth Irby, whom he married in 1950; a daughter, Gail L. Norris; siblings, his twin sister, Helen Thomas, William Thomas, Ida Bell Thomas, Madelle (Frank) Brown, Louise Thomas (William W. Jr.) Houston; Elizabeth Thomas (Clarence) Boyd; and Hattie Thomas McCollum.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of love, comfort and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

