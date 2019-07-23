James A. “Toddy” Fields, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Mr. James Arthur Fields, Jr., 70, of Youngstown who transitioned from this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Mr. Fields, affectionately known as “Toddy” was born August 27, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama, a son of James Arthur, Sr. and Lola M. Taylor Fields.

He was a 1966 graduate of East High School and had worked as a laborer with Republic Steel Corporation.

He enjoyed jazz music, chess, billiards, fashion and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.

James was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, two sons, Erik Fields of Pennsylvania and Bryant Fields of Virginia; a daughter, Summer Sullivan of Columbus; one grandson; five sisters, Jessie Taylor Golden, Mildred Fields and Dorethea Fields all of Youngstown ad Loretta Bryant and Charlene Nunnery both of California; two brothers, Vincent and Tyrone Fields both of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Jacqueline, Valencia and Cathie Fields.

Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday, July 25 prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

