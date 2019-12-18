Jamal R. Burley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Jamal R. Burley, 38, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Mr. Burley, affectionately known as “Vook”, was born March 20, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Deania J. Burley and Tyrone Holland.

Jamal attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was a former member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Jamal enjoyed sports and was a avid San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bulls fan. But most of all he loved being with his nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his mother, Deania of Youngstown; Johnny Baker of Columbus who raised him; his father; three children, Dionna Stonework of Youngstown, Giovanni Tucker of Cleveland and Jada Johnson of North Carolina; his siblings, Ronald, Dasha, Louis and India Burley, Tyrone Jr., Terran, Tranese, and Taniesha Holland and Sherry Bevly and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie and Ola Burley, and Columbus Holland.

Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.