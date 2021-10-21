Jaime O. Harrison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jaime O. Harrison, 50, of Youngstown departed this life Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Harrison was born October 25, 1970 in Youngstown, a son of Hubert W., Jr. and Nora Mae Harrison Abron.

He was a 1988 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Jaime was employed with Gateways to Better Living as a rehabilitation specialist for over 20 years, retiring in 2013.

He enjoyed being outdoors (fishing and just enjoying nature) and music. He was a coach for the Northside Knights Little League Football organization and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

He leaves to hold precious memories in their hearts, his wife, the former Arkela R. Harrison whom he married December 31, 2012; two daughters, Damaris Harrison of Dallas, Texas and Tiara Harrison of Youngstown; two stepchildren, Jamese Mitchell and Isaiah McKnight, both of Youngstown; two sisters, Karen (James) Arter of Knoxville, Texas and Elease Abron of Youngstown; two brothers, William A. (Joyce) Abron of Cleveland and Michael Abron of St. Louis, Missouri and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Abron and Steven Abron and two nephews, Eric Abron and Aaron Clinkscale, Sr.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.