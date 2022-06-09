YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Master Jaden Xavier Valentino Alexander, 10, of Cleveland, was loving and gently carried by the Angels to his new heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the University Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

Jaden was born February 14, 2012 in Cleveland, a son of Shirley Burgess.

He was a 4th grade student at Lomond Elementary School.

He enjoyed singing and dancing. In addition to those talents, he was energetic, fun loving, kind, very playful and never met a stranger – everyone was his family or friend.

He leaves to cherish his beautiful life, his mother, Shirley; grandmother, Derisse (Eric) Snyder of Youngstown and great-grandmother, Gloria Anderson, both of Youngstown; great-grandfather, Maurice Fason of Campbell; aunts, Trayshawna Fason of Texas, Derasha Sherman of Cleveland and Sarah (Brian) Glenn of Youngstown; uncles, Larry Burgess, Jr. and Vincent Sherman, Jr., both of Youngstown; great -uncle, Franklin Lewis III of Youngstown and numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.