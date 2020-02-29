Jacquelyn Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, for Ms. Jacquelyn Brown, 71, of Girard, who peacefully entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Brown, affectionately known as “Jackie”, was born August 16, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Wesley and Opal Patterson Salter.

She was a 1966 graduate of East High School and had been employed by General Motors Lordstown, retiring after over 30 years of service.

Jackie was a member of Christ Centered Church and was one of it’s founding members who enjoyed singing in the choir.

A loving mother, Jackie enjoyed reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, singing, music, cooking, but most importantly she devoted her entire life to her children and grandchildren.

Jacquelyn leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her peace, four children, Robin Coney-Jolly of West Palm Beach, Florida, Timothy (Martina) Brown II and Terrence “Terry” Brown both of Columbus and Christopher Brown of Youngstown; a sister, Janet Salter of Youngstown; six grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Opal Salter.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.