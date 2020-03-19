Jacqueline S. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Jacqueline S. Davis, 68, of Youngstown who entered eternal peace on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Davis was born March 14, 1951 in Hartford, Connecticut, a daughter of Cicero B. and Thelma P. Aldridge.

She was a 1970 graduate of North High School and received her associate degree in Business Management in 1972 from Advanced Schools, Inc. in Chicago, Illinois.

She was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she served as Jr. Choir Director and was an usher. She a member of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and a former member of the American Legion Post 504 Ladies Auxiliary and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She was a great seamstress and cook.

She had been employed as a deputy clerk in the Youngstown Municipal Court for three years; lunchroom aide at the Cleveland Elementary School; Moyers Pants Company; receptionist at the Youngstown Country Club; office clerk at Fabulous Goldsteins and administrative assistant at the Buckeye Review

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory her two children, Alvin (Keeonia) Davis, Jr. of Columbus and Melissa S. Davis of Youngstown; six grandchildren including Quortez Bailey whom she reared, Felicia Shavers, Alvin L. Davis III, Alveonna Davis, Alvineisha Davis and Tristan Fleetion; sister-in-Christ, Devorice Hill; three great-grandchildren, Alise, Taleah and Imani and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin L. Davis, Sr., whom she married November 30, 1970 and who passed away January 21, 2001; twin daughters, Alvannetta and Angela Davis; an aunt, Cheryl Pruitt; an uncle, Luther Whoey and her grandparents, George and Annie Pritchard.

Friends may call Saturday, March 21 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

