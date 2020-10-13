Jacqueline M. Hartsfield, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jacqueline M. Hartsfield departed this life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Jacqueline was born September 4, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Calvin and Barbara Julious Hall.

She was a 1979 graduate of North High School.

She had been employed as a clerk by the CIA for two years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, North Side Hospital Central Supply Service and Dr. Herbert A. Parris’s Office.

She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, she loved singing and dancing and being with family.

She is survived by her mother; her step-mother Geneva Hall; husband, Anthony Hartsfield; seven aunts, Brillis Shorter, Delores Julious Pierce, Alma Faye Dunlow, Sherbie (Will) Fountain, Debra Coleman and Annie Grhim all of Youngstown and Towana Chapple of Columbus, Ohio; a cousin whom she helped rear, Angela Julious; her best friend, Stephanie Hughey and other family members and friends.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her grand-parents, Rev. Leon Sr and Genevive Julious, Tom and Hattie Hall and Josephine Miller; two uncles, Leon Jr. and his wife Jewell Julious and Howard Julious; an aunt, Jessie Baker.

Friends may call on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family only at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

