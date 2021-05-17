Jacqueline Larette Burley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Jacqueline Larette Burley, 76, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly mansion on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Burley was born August 22, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Hugh E. and Carrie Lee Wilkerson.

She was a 1962 graduate of East High School and attended nursing school.

She had been employed for a time with Delphi Packard Electric. Jackie was known for her outstanding work as Executive Director of Protestant Family Services for over 25 years and had planned to retire at the end of 2021 to enjoy time with her family.

Jackie was a member of Church at Warren, Church Women United and Tri-City Chapter of Medical Assistance.

Jackie was unique and loved line dancing, so much so that she formed a group of women who met at her home for over ten years called the “Burley Line Dancers”.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her son, Clarence L. (Cathy) Burley II; great-niece whom she reared, Fantasia Lowe; her daughter-in-law, Azell Burley; a sister, Sybil A. West; brother, Ray H. Wilkerson; three grandchildren, Shantel “Shannie” Saunders of Atlanta, Georgia, who was her caregiver, DeShawn Burley and Qynn Burley; three great-grandchildren, DeShawn Burley, Jr., Deondre Burley and Aubrionna Burley; Goddaughter, Shari Smith-Mckinney of Youngstown, Stacey Richardson of Columbus and a host of family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s gate were her parents; her husband, Clarence L. Burley, Sr.; her son, Wesley H. Burley and her sister, Mozelle Snead.

There will be a walk through on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Larette Burley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.