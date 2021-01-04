Jack B. Robinson, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Jack B. Robinson, Sr., 96, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. following a short illness at his residence, Brookdale Austintown, Austintown, Ohio.

Bro. Jack was born the second of 13 children in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the union of Crosby Jake and Rhoda J. Williams Robinson on March 12, 1924. The family moved to Everettsville, West Virginia, when he was a child.

He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from July 1943 to January 1946, where he drove a supply truck. Upon his return, he gained employment in the Koppers Coal Mine.

He met and married Cleo Banks on May 25, 1946. They welcomed four children into this marriage. He moved his family to Hubbard in 1951.

He began working as a truck driver at Youngstown Builders where he worked for 37 years until retirement in 1987. While living in Hubbard, with the help of his loving wife, he slowly built his own home. He was a true jack-of-all-trades. His love of building afforded him the privilege of sharing his gift with many people. His fingerprints are all through Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. His passion for barbequing led him to become known as Mr. Bar-B-Que.

He was a devoted member of Triedstone Baptist Church, where he held the honor of being the oldest member. There he served as a Church Trustee and served on the Senior Usher Ministry until the day that he became incapacitated.

Other memberships included Fraternal Order of Police, VFW Post 3767, Buckeye Sheriff Association and AARP.

Following his retirement, he served for many years as crossing guard for the Hubbard Public Library.

He was honored to receive his high school diploma in August 2012, as he left school early in order to serve in the war before graduation. He and Cleo had enjoyed 64 ¾ years of marriage until she was called home to rest with the Saints on January 6, 2011.

Saddened hearts left to cherish his memory and rejoice in his victory include his loving children, Genevieve (Thomas) Taylor of Warren, Jack (Katherine) Robinson, Jr. of Perrysburg and Ms. Joni L. Butler of Blacklick; a sister, Mrs. Mary M. Moody of Oakland, California; three brothers, Alphonso (Delores) and Joseph P., both of Youngstown and Raymond Robinson of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Those eternally grateful for his years of wisdom include four grandson, Thomas B. Taylor of Hubbard, Eric S. (Andreanna) Taylor of Warren, Jack B. Robinson III of Tampa, Florida and William L. A. (Lysette) Taylor of Columbus; three granddaughters, Leslie (William) Nieport of Crestwood, Kentucky, Ms. Toni M. Robinson of Rossford and Ms. Aleese C. Butler of Blacklick; eight great-granddaughters; six great-grandsons and three great-great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a large contingency of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in passing by his wife, Cleo; his youngest son, Michael Lewis, his parents; sisters, Mattie M. Tompkins, Dorothy V. Warren, Betty L. Dale and Helen R. Randolph and brothers, Willie Herman, Theodore, Donald D. and Lester L. Robinson.

Visitation will be Monday, January 4 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack B. Robinson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.