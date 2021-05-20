Jacalyn Denise Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacalyn Denise Himons-Johnson, 67 of Youngstown, was born February 15, 1954 and took her last breath on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jacalyn was the daughter of the late Alice Louise Himons and sister of the late Aashid Himons. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky but spent much of her time in Youngstown, eventually building a life for her and her family there.

Throughout her early adult life she sang in various jazz clubs and was an avid piano player. Later in life she developed a love of writing short stories and became dedicated to raising her oldest granddaughter, Janneel Johnson. Jacalyn also loved to share stories from her childhood, spend her time with her grandchildren and loved to cook. She was kind, patient and a devoted servant of the Lord.

Jacalyn is survived by her two daughters, Kandace Johnson-Walker and Alyce Johnson; her son, Arnell Johnson; multiple grandchildren, Raven Himons, Alexis Himons-Moore, Chandler Himons-Dixon, Ashton Himons-Underwood, Tristan Himons-Gordon and James Himons-Ward, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Private services were held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

