J. V. Belcher, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. J. V. Belcher, Jr., 80 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Belcher, was born April 29, 1940 in Marion, Alabama, a son of J. V., Sr. and Loumanda Holmes Belcher.

He had worked for many years as a steelworker with LTVSteel.

He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Brown.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Judith C. Harmon; four children, Loumanda Belcher, Steven (Shawnese) Belcher, James Belcher and Levar Belcher and two sisters, Ernestine Griffin and Jessie Copeland, all of Youngstown; 19 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stanford Belcher; a sister, Betty Talley; four brothers, Lively, Leonard, Robert and Willie Gayles and a grandson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services for family only will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.