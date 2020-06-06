J. T. Pettway, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. J. T. Pettway, 90, of Rosharon, Texas, formerly of Youngstown transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

J. T. was born Septembe 20, 1929 in Rehobath, Alabama, a son of Tom and Nettie Young Pettway.

He had been employed with U. S. Steel Corporation, retiring after 30 years of service.

He was a devoted and dedicated member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Youngstown where he served as a trustee, was a member of the Sunday School, Senior Usher Ministry, former van driver, groundskeeper and custodial staff, devotional leader and was a member of the building of the elevator wing of the church. He also enjoyed working outdoors.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his heavenly peace, his children, John (Sandy) Pettway and Jime (Delila) Pettway both of Rialto, California, Glenda Pettway of Rosharon, Texas, Jarvis Pettway of Carson, California and Darnell (Sharon) Pettway of Manvel, Texas; a goddaughter, Jeanne Betts; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and a host of other family, church family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Inell whom he married May 30, 1952 and who passed away August 17, 2013; a daughter, Odessa Christian; a grandson; a great-granddaughter; four sisters and two brothers.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness, thoughtfulness and love expressed during this time. We thank you for your prayers and support from family members and friends. Also, a special thanks to Jackie Miller and Gail Warren for all their help, support and love. May God bless and keep you is our prayer. We love you.

Viewing will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Private funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of J. T. Pettway, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.