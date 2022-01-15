YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Isiah Perry, 81, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly labor to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Perry was born January 13, 1941 in Starkville, Mississippi, a son of Robert and Mary Perry.

He later moved to Youngstown and began working in the steel mills for many years. Most recently, he was a security guard for Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Southwood University Orthopedics. He also cut lawns in his neighborhood.

Isaiah was an avid Cleveland Browns fan; enjoyed bingo, going to the casino.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his children, Isaiah (Rochelle) Garron, Amy (William) Brown and Ian (Aaliyah) Perry all of Youngstown; four grandsons, Dewaylyn, Stephen, Kevin and Kenan; a granddaughter, Brianna all of Youngstown; eight great-grandchildren; his siblings, Maxine Perry, Christine Perry, Robert Perry, Jr., Marlene Perry, Charles Perry, Sharon Williams, Dorothy (Jerry) Jackson, Brenda Perry, Roychester (Rainey) Perry, Jeanette Harris and Flora Perry; the mothers of his children. He was loved and will be missed by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Isiah was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Julia Lindsay and Bonnie Leonard and one brother, John Perry.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Interment will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Tod Homestead Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.