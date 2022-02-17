YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isiah Joseph Helms, 22, of Youngstown transitioned his life on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Mr. Helms, also known as “Zai” , was born September 1, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Rosalyn Helms and Lance McDowell, Sr.

He was 2019 graduate of Urban Scholars & participated in JROTC throughout many years of high school.

Since a young child he was a member of We Walk By Faith Baptist Church. A loving bright young man, he enjoyed building things, spending time with his nieces and nephews & making TikTok’s in his spare time.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rosalyn Helms, who he loved dearly; his father, Lance McDowell, Sr., both of Youngstown; five sisters, Ashley K Helms, Taylor L Helms, Courtney I Carter, Dana J Hewlett and Danielle Robinson all of Youngstown; three brothers, Kaleen C. Helms, Lamont L McDowell and Lance E McDowell Jr, all of Youngstown; and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves behind a best friend Trinity R. Edwards.

He was proceeded in his death by his brother, Jamie M Crum; his grandmother, Norma J Ford; his grandfather, William McDowell, Sr; his aunt, Kimberly A Helms; his uncle, Richard D Helms and his great grandmother, Louise E Parkman.

Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at True Vine Ministry, 150 Ninth Street, Campbell, OH. 44405. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Isiah, please visit our floral store.