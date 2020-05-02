Irene Virginia Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Irene Virginia Campbell, 95, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Mrs. Campbell was born October 22, 1924 in Sale City, Georgia a daughter of Nelson and Idella Farries Donaldson.

She was a graduate of the Georgia School system and attended Georgia Baptist College.

A devoted and loving homemaker, Irene was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, member and secretary of its Senior Usher Ministry and Gregory Mission.

She was a past president of the Women’s Auxiliary of Donald Locket, Veterans of Foreign Wars post 6488, as well as Mahoning County Council president for one year.

Irene loved to travel, especially cruises, shopping and being with her family, A great dancer, she was always the life of the party.

She leaves to mourn her passing four children, Jeanette Cummings of Sacramento, California, Willa M. (Leonard) Sykes, Bernice Campbell and Charlene Dobyne all of Youngstown; 22 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 37 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends,

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Campbell, whom she married July 8, 1948 and who passed away February 22, 1986; two twin sons, Glaudis and Charles; five brothers, R. L., Nelson, R. C., Harry and Rufus Donaldson; four sisters, Lucilla Wheeler, Evelyn Canty, Eva Mae Lane and Mamie L. Boykins; two grandchildren, Antwan Lawrence and Janell Cummings,

Due to the circumstances we are experiencing in the world today, the family will hold private services. A celebration of life for Irene will be held at a later date, where family and friends may express their love for Irene.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

