Irene Marie Alexander, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Irene Marie Alexander, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A native of Girard, Ohio and most recently residing in Valrico, FLorida, Irene (69) was born October 27, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio.

The first daughter of James C. and Josephine Cunningham Davis, Irene was a graduate of Girard High School. She received her BA degree in Journalism from Youngstown State University.

The first of her careers saw her become the first African American, female broadcaster in Youngstown. She hosted the radio program, Talk Back, on WFMJ. While living near Washington DC, she became a self-employed researcher, compiling historical genealogical chronicles for many families, including her own.

In addition to presenting some of her work in a ceremony at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, she tracked the Poindexter-Davis family line back to the 1700’s. Other phases of her career saw her work as a Journalist with The Vindicator Newspaper and with the National Urban League. This was the role that would lead her to New York City with her two sons. She was a member of the NAACP and in 1990 she conducted the US Census in Harlem, NY. Among other enjoyable activities, Irene loved to cook, running, gardening, enjoyed music and movies, and was always eagerly ready to debate the politics of the moment. She was also very religious at a very young age, first staring at her church home Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, Ohio. Her faith endured to her last days. Her final years were spent attending Beulah Baptist Church and listening to gospel music every morning in Florida.

A powerful force in all aspects of her life, Irene could be the life of the party, an impassioned storyteller, loving mother and friend, and a strict authority. At times, all in the same breath. However, in any role she took, the love in her heart was abundant and evident to all who experienced her presence. A tireless driver on the road, Irene made multiple trips from New York to California and back. She would stop in Denver, Co on these trips to pick up her nephews. On multiple occasions, Irene would open her home to family members, as well as friends of the family, who needed a helping hand and a loving presence. She made lavish meals for her family and friends at all holidays and special occasions. She even ensured all her children knew how to prepare the family recipes to continue the legacies of the past. As a keen student of history, she emphasized the lessons that could be learned from our ancestors to ensure their memories were never lost.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her devoted husband, Ronald, whom she married in December 1992; her loving children, Kaemoni James Taylor of Tampa, Florida, Ronald Amiri Alexander of Midland, Texas and Amoni Rose Marie Alexander of Valrico, Florida; a granddaughter, Kiahna Rose Taylor; a sister, Josephine (James) of New Jersey; three brothers, William (Jeneth) of Denver, Colorado, James and Phillip both of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Though Irene’s spirit has passed, her energy will persist through her children and granddaughter.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will follow for family only. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

