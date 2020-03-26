Irene Bright, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Irene Bright, 96, departed this life March 20, 2020 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

Mrs. Bright was born November 4, 1923 in Columbus, Georgia, a daughter of Willie and Evelyn Robertson Tomlin.

She was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She loved bingo, doing puzzles and polishing her finger nails.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including James White who was her caretaker, Clarence and Curtis White, Odessa Livas, Rebecca White, Ronald Tomlin Jr., Deborah, Sabrina and Penny, Harold Tomlin and Margaret Tomlin.

Besides her husband William, and her parents; she was preceded in death by two sisters: Lily White and Geraldine Moore; two brothers, Oliver and Russell Tomlin and two nephews Lawrence and Ronald Edward Tomlin Sr.

Private services will be held for the family only.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

