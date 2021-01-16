IdaMae Helen Barron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Mae Helen Barron, 79, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Ida Mae, lovingly known as “Ike”, was born on August 22, 1941 in Hubbard, Ohio to John and Gladys Lokey Taylor.

Ike was a 1958 graduate of The Rayen School where she played saxophone with the marching band.

For seven years, Ike worked for Hills Department Store beginning in 1959. In 1966, she began her 35 years of dedicated service at Youngstown General Electric Lamp Plant, retiring in 2001.

Ike was a lifetime member of The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, where she served as an active member of the Mission Feeding Ministry, as well as the president of the Nurse’s Aid. She extended her services even further by being a member of the local Nurse’s Guild Association.

Ike was an avid bowler, serving for many years as the Treasurer of the Southern Tavern Bowling League. She was also a member of several other bowling organizations including the Mahoning County Bowling League and the Nana’s and Papa’s Bowling League. Ike loved her friends and family, and met for several outings as a way to remain in close contact as often as possible.

She leaves to carry her legacy, her son, Darius (Audrey) Barron of Williamsburg, Virginia; granddaughter, Shanee Barron of FortWorth, Texas; her sister, Gloria Drake of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, John Faison of Youngstown; a special niece, Quiana Faison of Youngstown, as well as a host of family and close friends that she loved immensely.

Receiving Ida Mae as she transitioned into the arms of the Father, were her father, John; her mother, Gladys Faison; her brother-in-law, Carl Drake and sister-in-law, Sandra Faison.

Private memorial services will be held at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 17, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.