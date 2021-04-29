Ida Pearl Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ida Pearl Coleman, 84 of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Friday, April 19, 2021.

​Ms. Coleman was born June 4, 1936 in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of Cleveland Sr. and Beatrice Mitchell Sewell.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She had been employed in patient care at both South and North Side Hospitals.

She was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

She enjoyed traveling to church concerts and being with her family and church family

​She leaves to forever cherish her memory, two sons, Patrick Coleman of Youngstown and Kenneth Bankston of Houston, Texas; her siblings, Eddie Sewell and Daisy Little both of Chicago; six grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

​Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara, Cleveland Jr. and Robert Sewell.

​Viewing will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Private funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to please wear mask and observe social distancing. For the safety and health of everyone, please do not linger at the funeral home following visitation.

