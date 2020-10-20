IdaMae Gilmer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. IdaMae (McDuffie) Gilmer, 89, of Canton, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family.

Mrs. Gilmer was born April 22, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Floyd J. McDuffie and Josephine Stallworth.

She had worked as a housekeeper for many years with Dr. Butcher, retiring in 2002.

She was a former member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, where she served with the Mission Ministry.

She was also a member of the N.A.A.C.P.

IdaMae enjoyed crafts, cooking, sewing, movies, roller skating, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and her passion was being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her six loving children: her son, Zachery McDuffie of Youngstown and her daughters, Devlyn Jones, Jean Smith and Rhonda Gilmer, all of Youngstown, Valerie (Eric) Barnes of Cincinnati and Loretta Prince (with whom she made her home) in Canton; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Luther V. who passed away October 15, 2006; six siblings, Inez Johnson, Nathaniel Stallworth, Josephine Edmonds, Floyd McDuffie, Jr., Andrew J. McDuffie and Charlene Curry and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, please wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of IdaMae Gilmer, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: