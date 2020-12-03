Icephine Cole McNeal, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Icephine Cole McNeal, 94, of Warren, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Ms. McNeal was born October 12, 1926, in Troy, Alabama, a daughter of December Townsend and Nellie Cole.

She had been employed with the dietary department at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, retiring after many years of devoted service.

Icephine was a member for over 60 yrs at the Friendship Baptist Church in Warren, where she was a church mother, deaconess and served on the culinary ministry.

She enjoyed cooking, catering and gardening.

She dedicated her life to serving others both in her church and the community.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her nephew/son, whom she reared, Frederick Cole Jr.; niece, Freda Luster; her Godchildren and caregivers, Rickey and Valerie Bell; special friends, Charles Prince and Evelyn Fisher; other family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank “Buddy” Cole and Frederick Cole, Sr.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ramamurthy Alam, Dr. James Brodell, Dr. Sharon George, for their care and concern for Icephine.

Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1954 Brier Street, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Cards and condolences to be sent to the Friendship Baptist Church at the address listed. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Youngstown.

