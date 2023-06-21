YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Hubert Floyd, Jr., formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, May 22, 2023 in Columbus.

Mr. Floyd was born June 25, 1963 in Danville, Kentucky, a son of Rev. Hubert, Sr. and Doris Jackson Floyd.

He attended East High School.

He was a member of Early Morning Church of God In Christ.

He loved watching football and fishing.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his father; his wife, Tasha Floyd; his children, Antwon Lanier, David Floyd and Savitra Hines and his siblings, Beverly Floyd, Mary Floyd, Leetta Floyd, Darius Floyd and Joseph Floyd.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his grandparents, David Jackson, Mary Helen Cowan and Marsha Bates; his children, Hubert Floyd III, Antonio Floyd and Scorpio Jones and his siblings, Shirl Jackson; Robert Floyd, Sr. and David Jackson.

A graveside memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of love and dignity were entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

