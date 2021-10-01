Howard Young, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Howard Young, 88, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngtown Hospital.

Mr. Young affectionately known as “Reedy” to some, was born January 17, 1933 in Baldwyn, Mississppi, a son of William Crump and Orlean Judd-Young.

He had worked for over 30 years in the construction field with Labor’s Local 125, retiring in 1993.

Howard was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church and ai Trustee. He was also a member of the Crump Brothers Gospel Group.

A man of few words, Howard enjoyed being with his loving family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved gardening.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his beloved wife, the former Sybil Burress; four children, Jerry Young of Youngstown, Daphne (Anthony) Phillips of Girard, Francine (Kenneth) Wilson of Warren and Valeria (Darin) Johnson of Akron; nine grandchildren, Brian, Kelli, Taylor, Quentin, Jamie, Roderick, Lang and Linda “Scuba” Young and Ralph Hastings; eleven great greatgrandchildren; four sisters, Ella Mae Crump, Myrtle Metts and Ann Bost all of Youngstown and Nannie Lue (Raymond) Shugars of Booneville, Mississippi and a host family and friends.

Besides his father and stepmother, William and Lena Crump and mother, Orlean Judd-Young; he was preceded in death by a son, James Howard; ten brothers, William Ed, John Henry, Robert, Milton and Sonny Crump, Curtis, Jessie D. James Earl, Robert W. and Willie D. Young.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Youngstown from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

