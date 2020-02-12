Horace H. “Sonny” McQueen, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Horace “Sonny” McQueen, Sr. was called to Glory on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Sonny was born June 18, 1935 in Birmingham Alabama, a son of Allen and Alma Burnett McQueen.

Sonny was loved by everyone he made contact with.

He was an Army Veteran.

Sonny worked as a self-made enterprise and was known for his many years of providing transportation to thousands. In fact, Sonny was Uber before Uber ever existed!!

He had a passion for boxing, fitness, skating and dancing.

He leaves cherished memories with his former wife, Ossie Hardy; five children, Horace Pony” McQueen, Jr., Allen “Ricky” McQueen, Wendolyn (Anthony) Heard, Kathy (Allen) Martin and Derrick (Kali) McQueen; a sister, Geraldine McQueen; 18 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Jean McQueen, Edith Haynes, Della McQueen, Willa Scott and Frances McQueen; two brothers, Allen McQueen and Fred McQueen and a special friend, Emma Belle.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

