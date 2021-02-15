Hiram M. “Fly” Stores, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Hiram M. Stores, Jr., 67, of Campbell, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Stores, affectionately known as “Fly”, was born September 24, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Hiram M., Sr. and Lillian T. Parnell Stores.

He was a 1971 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He worked for over ten years in the seamless department of LTV Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

He was a member of Gospel Temple, Hiram.

He enjoyed baseball, football and being with his family.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his mother, Lillian Stores of Campbell; La’nae Lowe of Youngstown who he reared like a daughter; two brothers, Marvin (Faye) Parnell of Mobile, Alabama and Darrell Stores of Campbell and a host of nieces, nephew, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Raymond Williams and Carl Stores.

Viewing will be Monday, February 15, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for family only. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.