Hilliard Charles Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Hilliard Charles Smith, 67, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Heritage Manor.

Mr. Smith, affectionately known as “Shorty”, was born January 21, 1954 in Austin, Texas, a son of George and Betty Allen Smith.

He was a 1972 graduate of South High School and was a U. S. Army veteran.

Hilliard was a master painter for 30 years with Earl Schieb Auto Paint and Body. He enjoyed traveling, playing video games and chess, being with his family, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Marsha Lewis, whom he married June 2, 1994; six children, Master Sgt. Jacquese (Master Sgt. Quintin) Small of North Dakota, Antwan Smith of Columbus, Christopher (Amy) Smith of Memphis, Tennessee, Angelo (Stacy) Smith and Jason Smith both of Youngstown; his stepdaughter, Davonnia Kirkland of Youngstown; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Christine (Chris) Jordan of Youngstown, Vickie Satterwhite and Carolyn (Karlos) Mills both of Cleveland, and Georgia Carter of Chicago, Illinois and a host of family and friends.

Hilliard was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Marcus Smith.

Visitation will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

